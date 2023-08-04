Featured

The International Peace Bureau (IPB) Has Announced its Intention to Nominate Three Remarkable Organizations with a Focus on the Right to Conscientious Objection for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

3 August 2023

The International Peace Bureau (IPB) Has Announced its Intention to Nominate Three Remarkable Organizations with a Focus on the Right to Conscientious Objection for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize

Berlin, Germany – The International Peace Bureau (IPB) has announced our intention to nominate three exceptional organizations for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize: the Russian Movement of Conscientious Objectors, the Ukrainian Pacifist Movement, and the Belarusian organization “Our House”. The decision to nominate these three organizations is a testament to their unwavering dedication in advocating for the right to conscientious objection to military service and promoting human rights and peace in their respective countries.

The Nobel Peace Prize is one of the world’s most esteemed awards, recognizing individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the pursuit of peace and harmony. The nomination period for the 2024 prize will open on 1 September 2023 and the nominations will be promptly submitted for consideration.

The Russian Movement of Conscientious Objectors (https://stoparmy.org/), the Ukrainian Pacifist Movement (http://pacifism.org.ua/), and the Belarusian Our House (https://news.house/) have demonstrated unparalleled excellence and dedication in their efforts as defenders of peace, conscientious objection, and human rights, especially after the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine began on 24 February 2022 and despite the considerable stigmatization each organization has faced since.

The fundamental right to conscientious objection to military service is an inherent human right, protected under the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion as safeguarded by Article 18 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). This right remains inalienable, even during periods of public emergency, as explicitly stated in Article 4(2) of the ICCPR. Embracing conscientious objection is a concrete means of contributing to peace. Hence, it becomes imperative to emphasize and safeguard this fundamental human right, especially during times of war.

Even in the face of escalating threats, the three movements persist in their dedication to aiding individuals who resist war and military mobilization. Their focus is particularly on supporting those who endure persecution, torture, and imprisonment. This commitment encompasses all instances of forced and violent recruitment into participating armies, as well as the persecution of conscientious objectors, deserters, and non-violent anti-war demonstrators.

“We are humbled and honored to nominate these three remarkable movements for the Nobel Peace Prize. Their courage in championing the right to conscientious objection and their tireless efforts to promote peace and human rights serve as an inspiration to us all,” said Philip Jennings, Co-President of IPB.

By nominating these three movements, we seek to raise awareness about the importance of the right to conscientious objection, fostering peace and human rights. Furthermore, we hope that the announcement of this intended nomination will remind and pressure governments and nations across the globe to respect the right to conscientious objection in their own countries and provide alternatives to military service for those that object. This includes the right to asylum for conscientious objectors forced to flee their own countries in order to avoid military service.

We call other organizations and particularly Nobel Peace Laureates from across the globe to support this nomination. Together our voices in support for conscientious objection can protect those who are selflessly putting their lives on the line to defend their beliefs and their compatriots who reject war and violence.

The selection process for Nobel Peace Prize laureates is highly competitive and is conducted by esteemed committees dedicated to recognizing peace efforts worldwide. We firmly believe that these three movements stand among the most deserving candidates for this prestigious recognition.

About IPB

The International Peace Bureau is dedicated to the vision of a World Without War. Our current main programme centres on Disarmament for Sustainable Development and within this, our focus is mainly on the reallocation of military expenditure.  We are a Nobel Peace Laureate (1910); over the years, 13 of our officers have been recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

International Peace Bureau

info@ipb-office.berlin

+49 (0) 30 1208 4549

Marienstraße 19-20 10117, Berlin – Germany

Justice for Yurii Sheliazhenko

Berlin, Germany – The International Peace Bureau strongly condemns the Security Service of Ukraine’s (SBU) decision to charge IPB Councilmember and Seán MacBride Prize Laureate Yurii Sheliazhenko with “justification of Russian aggression” and search of his apartment. The charge is based solely on Sheliazhenko’s “Peace Agenda for Ukraine and the World,” a document which explicitly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine and promotes peace, justice, and the right to conscientious objection to military service.

Yurii and his organization, the Ukrainian Pacifist Movement, have always opposed both sides of the current war and advocated for dialogue, negotiations, and a peaceful resolution which addresses the underlying causes of the war.

We call on the Ukrainian government and the SBU to respect the rights of conscientious objectors and the right to free speech for peace in Ukraine, rights that cannot be violated even during times of war. We vow to support Yurii’s rights and to rally international support for his freedom and wellbeing.

Yurii’s response to the charges and search can be found at https://worldbeyondwar.org/we-object-to-the-illegal-search-and-seizure-at-apartment-of-yurii-sheliazhenko-in-kyiv/

A petition for the Ukrainian government to drop the prosecution of Yurri can be found here: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/tell-the-ukrainian-government-to-drop-prosecution-of-peace-activist-yurii-sheliazhenko/

Please see attached Press Release.

Report – 2nd Negotiations Round on a Nulcear Weapons Ban Treaty

After the successful session in March 2017 and the publication of the draft of the Convention to prohibit nuclear weapons by the Chair Ambassador Elayne Whyte from Costa Rica, the Second round of negotiations on a Convention started on June 15th.

The sprit of the 125+ participating countries is productive and dynamic and no major disagreements have been stopping the hard works of the participants from going forward. Nuclear weapons States possessors and their allies, the countries who rely on nuclear weapons in their security doctrines, have chosen to boycott the process, except the Netherlands.

Belarusian journalist needs your solidarity

The Lithuanian Migration Department has begun the process of deporting Belarusian journalist Oleg Borshchevsky, husband of Nobel Peace Prize nominee and human rights activist Olga Karach, to Belarus where he will be imprisoned and tortured. He needs your solidarity and support. Please write a letter of support for Oleg to the Lithuanian Migration Department to stop his deportation. The draft of the letter:

Continue reading “Belarusian journalist needs your solidarity”

Save the dates for GDAMS 2024: April 12 to May 15

We are witnessing the dramatic consequences of escalating global militarization, evident in the numerous armed conflicts around the world, notably in Gaza and Ukraine, but also in many other conveniently ignored places of the Global South. We are suffering the consequences of a militaristic approach to international relations and global emergencies, imposed by countries of the North, which are at the same time responsible for most of the weapons produced.


Moreover, the environmental impacts -direct and indirect- resulting from these conflicts and militarization further underscore the pressing need for peace.

War is costing us the Earth.

Continue reading “Save the dates for GDAMS 2024: April 12 to May 15”

Left leaders, intellectuals demand: ‘Free Boris Kagarlitsky and all anti-war political prisoners in Russia’

Boris Kagarlitsky International Solidarity Campaign

March 23, 2024 | For immediate release

An international campaign for the freeing from prison of well-known Russian intellectual, writer and anti-war activist Boris Kagarlitsky, along with all other jailed opponents of the war in Ukraine, was launched on March 11 by the Boris Kagarlitsky International Solidarity Campaign.

Continue reading “Left leaders, intellectuals demand: ‘Free Boris Kagarlitsky and all anti-war political prisoners in Russia’”

 March 8, 2024 – International Women‘s Day 

 CSP WG women and gender realities 

 In 1914, the celebration of March 8th turned into a demonstration against the arrest of Rosa Luxemburg who spoke out against weapons and imperialist wars. 

In 1975, the United Nations proclaimed March 8 the „Day of the United Nations for the rights of women and world peace!“ 

We as women and partners from NGOs in different conflict zones in the OSCE area (from the Balkans, the Caucasus, Central Asia, to Western Europe) are aware of the complex relationship between women’s rights and peace. It’s evident to us that women are often the first to bear the brunt of the devastating repercussions of these conflicts. We continuously invest in gendered conflict analysis and are committed to stop economic, physical, psychological and sexual violence that women face every day. We protest against the destruction of our natural environments and the lack of economic security, social and health services. Together, we do our best to investigate and document crimes systematically. 

In 2024, we oppose the alarming surge in militarism, which not only leads to cuts in essential social services but also diverts funds intended for environmental sustainability and climate justice towards weaponry and military alliances. The increasing reliance on nuclear deterrence instead of embracing disarmament treaties like the TPNW poses a grave threat to the entire planet. We firmly reject the notion of preparing for war and advocate solely for preparations for peace. 

Continue reading ” March 8, 2024 – International Women‘s Day “

2 Years of War in Ukraine – A Pacifist Comment

Participation of unarmed pacifist forces in implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula (A statement, adopted by the general assembly of the Ukrainian Pacifist Movement on 24 February 2024)

Ukrainian Pacifist Movement, bearing in mind the axiom that peace is not equal to war (Peace≠war), supports and will implement in our activities the values of peace, democracy, and justice, declared in the Ukrainian peace formula of President Zelensky.
We agree with condemnation of Russian aggression, demands of withdrawal of troops and compensations of damages.
Nobody could feel safe while the war is considered normal and dictates its rules of lawlessness.
We will act on the basis of belief that democratic society and democratic world must be united for common good and common security.
We will resist nonviolently to Russian aggression and all forms of militarism and war.
We will support preservation and development of democracy. We will protect  human rights and rule of law.
Pacifism is a vital part of diversity of thoughts and beliefs in the democratic society. We will preserve pacifist identity, which gives hope for better future without wars, and we will uphold our right to refuse to kill.

UKRAINIAN PACIFIST MOVEMENT

Continue reading “2 Years of War in Ukraine – A Pacifist Comment”

Emmanuel Macron on a war drift: irresponsible statements dangerous to peace.

Statement of Le Mouvement de la Paix following President Macron’s declarations concerning the dispatch of ground troops to Ukraine last February 27, 2024

At the end of a summit of heads of state and government organized in Paris by Emmanuel Macron in support of Ukraine on February 26, 2024, the French head of state made some extremely serious remarks at a press conference.

While claiming to want to “avoid any escalation”, President Macron displayed his determination to mobilize European countries to provide further military support to Ukraine. He repeatedly stated his objective: “Russia cannot and must not win this war”, adding that “everything is possible, if it is useful to achieve our objective”, including sending ground troops.

Continue reading “Emmanuel Macron on a war drift: irresponsible statements dangerous to peace.”

Japan Council against A and H Bombs (Gensuikyo) 2024 Action Plan

From 70th year of Bikini Tragedy to 80th year of Hiroshima/Nagasaki.  Gensuikyo’s 2024 Action Plan to achieve a nuclear weapon-free world, marking the 70th anniversary of the 1954 Bikini Tragedy and toward the next year, the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. 

Next year, 2025, will mark the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. We have to make the anniversary a year of great transition for achieving a “world without nuclear weapons” to meet the wish of the Hibakusha to abolish nuclear weapons in their lifetime. Towards 2025, let us start a nationwide campaign for the abolition of nuclear weapons by developing discussion, dialogue and the signature campaign across Japan on the occasion of the 70th year of the Bikini tragedy as it triggered the nationwide movement to ban atomic and hydrogen bombs.

Continue reading “Japan Council against A and H Bombs (Gensuikyo) 2024 Action Plan”

The Ukraine War a Year From Now: A Realist Case for Ceasefire & Negotiations

Joseph Gerson

Text of speech given on the IPB’s webinar, Feb. 24, 2024

I don’t have a crystal ball, and I can’t promise accurate predictions about the state of the Ukraine War  a year from today. Three things that we do know are first, that Russia will continue fighting until it secures Ukrainian neutrality, and it will resort to any means necessary to prevent what U.S. General Austin has named as the ambition of winning Russia’s strategic defeat. Second, recently re-forged Ukrainian nationalism will continue to resist Russian domination then and in one way or another for decades to come. And, finally, as was the case before Russia’s invasion, Ukraine will have no chance of joining NATO.

Continue reading “The Ukraine War a Year From Now: A Realist Case for Ceasefire & Negotiations”